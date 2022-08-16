Enhancing the Classroom Experience—Why Arizona Turned to the ADECIA System

Yamaha UC (opens in new tab) is amping up the classroom audio experience for in-person and virtual students at the University of Arizona. The higher education institution’s Systems and Industrial Engineering and Mining and Geological Engineering departments selected and installed the ADECIA ceiling microphone and line array speaker system for lecture recording and video conferencing

“With ADECIA, everyone on the far end can easily hear the in-room participants clearly, even if they walk around the room,” said Zachary Chapman, senior systems administrator at UA. “The microphone picks them up clearly, without picking up background noise from the room’s air-conditioning unit. Plus, there are far fewer troubleshooting calls to the IT department. That’s a success, in my opinion.”

ADECIA is an innovative family of communication products that provides a complete and customizable audio solution, delivering the most comfortable and effortless remote conferencing experience for any meeting or learning space. The easy-to-install solution is comprised of four Yamaha products: a choice of microphones (RM-CG ceiling array, RM-TT tabletop, or RM-W wireless), the RM-CR processor, Yamaha’s long-trusted PoE switches, and VXL series line array speakers. The complete solution immediately detects all components of the system and optimizes their configuration for the room environment, accounting for the location of speakers and microphones, reverberation, and echo behavior. Setting up a room is done through the system's configurator in four effortless steps. With USB, Bluetooth, Dante, and analog connections, this flexible system can fit a variety of meeting spaces.

The two classrooms at UA only required one RM-CG ceiling microphone each, demonstrating its powerful room coverage. The systems engineering classroom seats 30-40 people, while the mining department’s classroom seats up to 50 people. The team installed the ceiling microphone toward the front of each classroom, in the vicinity of where the professor normally stands and speaks. Thanks to ADECIA, despite the room’s large size, students asking questions from anywhere in the room are now successfully picked up by the ceiling microphone.

“Outstanding audio is an invaluable component of learning,” said Holger Stoltze, Ph.D., senior director of technical sales and marketing, Yamaha Unified Communications. “ADECIA simplifies edtech decisions, purchasing, and installation while delivering incredible audio coverage in one customizable, practically plug-and-play kit. The deployment of ADECIA at UA demonstrates how no element was overlooked in the pursuit of delivering great learning experiences.”