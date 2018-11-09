Engaging Students and Faculty with Data for All (Campus Technology)

"In 2012, Georgetown University found itself in need of a plan to replace its decades-old, on-premise advancement system. Institutional leadership took that opportunity to envision something much bigger: the creation of a new, cloud-based, integrated CRM system that could grow to replace legacy systems supporting decision-making for all constituents, university-wide."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

At Georgetown University, when building their new Georgetown 360 CRM system, they decided to take a holistic approach to foster a lifelong relationship through meaningful, targeted interactions.