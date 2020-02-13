Eight Simple Ways to Increase Student Retention in Higher Ed (Faculty Focus)

"Educational institutions have a great responsibility of graduating all students with the essential knowledge and skills necessary for success in their chosen field. As faculty, we are responsible to do our best to retain as many of our students as possible. This is key for any institution of higher learning we represent."—Source: Faculty Focus

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For institutions tasked with boosting student retention, it should come as no surprise: technology is playing an increasingly important role in the process. Faculty Focus explains how social media, texting, and student analytics can help.