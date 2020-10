"An ambitious new partnership between the nonprofit Education Design Lab and Virginia Western Community College (VWCC) aims to design employer-driven pathways that will 'upskill' highly-qualified healthcare professionals to high-growth careers in the region."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

To fill in-demand positions with qualified employees, short-term training programs can help workers build out their skillsets to appeal to employers and chart career paths with more room for growth.