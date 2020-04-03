EDUCAUSE COVID-19 QuickPoll Results: Help for Students (EDUCAUSE Review)

"As the COVID-19 pandemic upends higher education in 2020, institutions are relying on digital alternatives to missions, activities, and operations. Challenges abound. EDUCAUSE is helping institutional leaders, IT professionals, and other staff address their pressing challenges by sharing existing data and gathering new data from the higher education community."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What kinds of support do students need right now during the transition to remote learning? This poll from EDUCAUSE Review could shine some light on their challenges.