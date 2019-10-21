Topics

EDUCAUSE 2019: What Can a Virtual Reality Classroom Bring to Your Campus? (EdTech Magazine)



"Thomas Hoover, the CIO and dean of the library at the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) believes there are many benefits, both immediate and long-term, to establishing a solid virtual reality curriculum in higher education."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Immersive experiences are generating edtech interest for a reason: they open the door to new educational opportunities for students, facilitating a kind of hands on interaction inside the walls of a classroom. But for students to access these new types of experiences, classrooms must be outfitted with the proper tech.