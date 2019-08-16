Education Top Target for Adware and Trojans (Inside Higher Ed)

"Education's greatest cybersecurity threat is the openness of its networks, according to a company that produces anti-malware software. According to a new analysis of its customer data, Malwarebytes has found that the education sector was the largest target for adware and trojans, and second among verticals for being hit with ransomware. Forty-three percent of threats on education devices were identified as adware, 25 percent as trojans and 3 percent as backdoors."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The openness of campus networks had placed a target on the back of educational institutions. Adware, trojans, ransomware — the educational sector is attractive to hackers looking to exploit sensitive data.