Ed Dept: Hackers breached 62 colleges, created thousands of fake student profiles (Education Dive)

"Hackers breached the sensitive student data of 62 colleges by taking advantage of a security flaw in Ellucian's popular Banner system, the U.S. Department of Education alleged last week."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The impact of the Ellucian Banner security flaw has been staggering. The issue existed in outdated versions of the software that were still in use, which should serve as an important reminder for everyone, no matter what system you are using: make sure your versions at up to date.