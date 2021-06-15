EAW Adds New Line Array, Subwoofer System

The What: Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) is expanding its product lines for the production and AV industry with the new NTX Series line array and SBX Series subwoofer.

The What Else: EAW’s NTX201L is a high-performance solution that streamlines setup to deliver maximum results in minimal time. It is a 2 x 10-inch articulated array with an integrated 1600W two-channel amplifier and universal PFC power supply. The NTX210L operates in the 55Hz-18kHz range with a max SPL of 140dB and has a 90-degrees horizontal and 12-degrees vertical nominal beamwidth.

Different from other powered line array products, the NXT’s patented OptiLogic technology provides automatic array self-detection via onboard infrared sensors and accelerometers, and near instant optimization including air loss compensation and more. The NTX series features integrated Dante networking (with loop-thru) including analog redundancy capability, allowing the analog input to be set to automatically enable if the Dante signal is lost.

The company also is introducing its SBX Series high output subwoofers. Engineered for both production and installation, SBX Series active 18-inch subwoofers include the SBX218 (capable of a total 5,000 watts) and the SBX118 (capable of 2,500 watts). Both operate in the 25hz–120Hz frequency range with a max SPL of 141dB for the SBX218 and 135dB for the SBX118. Both models feature exclusive 18-inch neodymium woofers with four-inch voice coils. While the SBX Series subwoofers are mechanically designed to complement the NTX210L line array, they can support other systems, such as the EAW Anna ADAPTive and RSX Series lines.

The Bottom Line: The NXT and SBX series both work seamlessly with EAW’s Resolution 2 software. Resolution 2 provides total system optimization from anywhere in the venue, plus intuitive room design and prediction in a single, comprehensive application.