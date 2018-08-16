Easymeeting Announces Fontel as First Distributor

Fontel has become Easymeeting’s first distributor. Easymeeting, a cloud-based video conferencing service, is a vendor agnostic solution designed to create a flexible workplace for remote users.

“We look forward to our partnership with Fontel," said Sally Blank, senior channel sales manager, Easymeeting. "They bring a tremendous amount of value with their knowledge and networking in the market.”

“Fontel is excited to bring Easymeeting’s cloud-based video conferencing service to our product portfolio,” added Kurt Mitchell, president, Fontel. “Easymeeting is easy-to-use and easy-to-deploy, and will be a great solution for our resellers to offer their customers.”