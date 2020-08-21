Early Adopters (Inside Higher Ed)

"It seemed like nearly every college was putting out announcements in May about their fall reopening plans and betting mightily against the strength of the pandemic. Now several of those institutions have decided to stick to online instruction because of the growing rate of infection. Others have reopened their campuses, only to see a spate of outbreaks. As the number of cases grows on campuses across the country, leaders at institutions still planning to reopen are standing firm."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It's never easy to be an early adopter, but schools that announced a remote fall months ago have benefitted. While some institutions seem to be scrambling and scrapping reopening plans, institutions that embraced an online fall have had time to prepare.