E Ink Launches Seven New Colors for E Ink Prism

E Ink Holdings announced that E Ink Prism will be available in seven different colors: Voyage (dark blue), Daydream (cyan), Blush (red), Sprout (green), Zest (yellow), Harvest (brown) and Waltz (black). Manufacturers and designers will now have the ability to integrate new colors of Prism into architecture materials to create dynamically changing environments.



Integrated with traditional architectural materials, E Ink Prism's paint-like appearance, color palette, wide-ranging compatibility with materials (e.g., decorative panels, glass, marker boards and laminates) and shapes make it highly suitable for many architectural applications. Furthermore, the film can be custom programmed to switch colors in nearly any pattern, shape, speed and sequence, making it the ideal technology to transform the commercial, hospitality, transportation, healthcare, retail and education markets.

“E Ink Prism’s potential to change the way we experience public spaces is boundless,” said Paul Apen, Chief Strategy Officer at E Ink. “There are few limitations for how and where Prism can be used, making it a perfect medium for architecture and design, and other applications, such as sales promotion. E Ink technology is known for revolutionizing the user experience across the eReader, retail, transportation and digital signage markets, and Prism is poised to do the same for the architecture market.”

E Ink Prism utilizes the same patented bi-stable ink technology as E Ink’s current line of eReaders, wearables and shelf-labels. However, unlike traditional E Ink films that use only black and white pigments, Prism includes color pigments in larger size films for use in architecture and design. Additional E Ink Prism features include fully programmable, fully reflective, low power consumption and rugged and customizable.