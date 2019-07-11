DSE 2020 Opens Call for Speakers

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has opened its call for speaker proposals and is accepting submissions for presentations to be given at its 2020 educational conference, taking place March 31 - April 3, 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The application deadline is August 28, 2019.

DSE’s 2020 educational conference will largely focus on peer-presented case studies in 14 different categories that will offer an inside look at innovative installations, business cases, the work they required from internal approvals to creative application and how management challenges are being met going forward.

Submissions may be made for pre-show events, including the Digital Out-of-Home Strategy Summit and Guided Installation Tour, or for conference sessions and on-floor workshops using the form available HERE. Proven case studies are highly encouraged.

Proposals, which may include traditional lecture or panel discussions, should align with the DSE 2020 categories, which include the following:

Digital Content

Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH)

Digital Signage Fundamentals

Pro AV / Integrators

Maintenance & Management

Industry Trends & Issues

Campus Tech

Retail

Restaurants

Smart Cities

Experiential

Corporate Environments

Transportation

Venues

With the exception of proposals for the Digital Signage Fundamentals track, presentation submissions should be geared to advanced topics, reflecting attendee interest in taking their communications networks to the next level and adopting new technologies.

Program space is limited, and DSE will be able to select only a certain number of proposals. For more information on presenting at DSE, contact Conference Director Helen Kang at hkang@exponation.net .

To read more DSE 2020 news, visit avnetwork.com/tag/dse