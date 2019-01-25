DSE 2019 to Feature a Wide Variety of New Product Offerings

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will feature more than 250 vendors that will be exhibiting on the DSE 2019 show floor and many of them will be introducing new products at show, including:

Advantech will introduce their ultra-compact digital signage player, the DS-100 . This “palm-size” signage player is a high-performance, entry-level signage player powered by Dual ARM Cortrex-A72 + Quad ARM Cortex-A53 processor. It can power two dual independent displays, up to 4K by 1x HDMI 2.0 & 1x HDMI 1.4. (booth 2031)

bisco industries will present Southco's AC-EM 05 Micro Electronic Actuator, which can be used to actuate a mechanical latch to remotely open or unlock a door or panel. This actuator is ideal for concealed applications where physical space constraints are a challenge, such as digital signage enclosures, kiosks and ATMs. (booth 1543)

BrightSign's new Series 4 HD and LS media players feature upgraded player hardware and run the latest version of BrightSign's dedicated operating system (v8.0), making them exceptionally powerful while maintaining the same price points as their predecessors. Both players feature major updates to the HTML rendering engine, with the HD4 now offering 4K native decode supporting HDMI 2.1 and HDR10. (booth 2222)

Panasonic's EQ1 Series 4K Professional Displays include six new models of 4K ultra HD professional displays in 43, 50, 55, 65,75, and 85-inch display sizes. These 4K ultra HD displays offer 350 cd/m2brightness, making them an ideal visual communication solution for public spaces, retail venues, corporate meeting rooms and classrooms. (booth 1241)

Peerless-AV Smart City Kiosks (KOP2549-XHB, KOP2555-XHB) are all weather-rated solutions, ideal for sharing community information, travel, and weather details, as well as wayfinding, advertising, entertainment, and more. The included Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Display with full HD 1080p resolution provides a bright crisp picture, even in direct sunlight. In addition, an optional 10-point IR touch overlay makes the kiosk interactive for all users. (booth 2407)