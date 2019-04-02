Drones Take Flight on Campus for Teaching, Research and Administrative Tasks (EdTech Magazine)

"Ten years ago, seeing a drone zoom over a college campus would have been unusual, to say the least. Today, however, several institutions are using the technology to support learning, research and even administrative work, such as capturing footage for a marketing video."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

From filmmaking to monitoring traffic to measuring wetlands erosion, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), AKA drones, are proving to be useful tools. Where a plane or helicopter is too expensive or logistically impossible, drones can help gather critical information or capture imagery. Bottom line: if drones are being utilized in the workplace, students would benefit from hands-on experience. It's the same paradigm as 3D printing or any other notable new technology.