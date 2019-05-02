Drone Training Curriculum Tested in Community College (Campus Technology)

"A drone training company based in New York recently completed a successful pilot of its training curriculum. SkyOp tested its SkyOp drone training curriculum in a community college located in the same state. According to the company, the program was so successful, the U.S. Department of Labor's Job Corps is making plans to adopt it for training in high schools, college credit programs, workforce development and continuing education."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Drone technology demands new skillsets, and companies are capitalizing on the training market. Read how SKyOp's high-flying curriculum was put through the paces at New York's Hudson Valley Community College.