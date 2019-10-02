Driving digital tools with pedagogical strategies (eCampus News)

"In the Digital Age learning should drive tools, not the other way around. And yet we continue to struggle with tools that don’t really fit what’s going on in a modern classroom. This is a central conundrum that has always frustrated me as both a technologist and educator. There are three critical issues that drive this gap."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We should be relying on pedagogy to drive the selection and development of digital tools — it shouldn't happen the other way around. These tools are a means to an end — they should be used to augment and streamline learning experiences.