Draper Signs Leading Pro AV Rep Firms

Effective January 1st, Draper is expanding (opens in new tab) its network of independent manufacturer representatives with Mizzen Marketing and Richard Dean Associates being joined by Audio Biz, Excellence Marketing, Farm AV, HWPco, Mainline Marketing, McFadden Sales, and SKMac.

“Our future is bright, and we want to share the excitement with our dealers and partners. I can’t think of a better way to kick off the upcoming new year than by welcoming many of the Pro AV industry's finest manufacturer rep firms,” said Kevin Barlow, director of sales-Pro AV. “We are fortunate to have found such a great group of professionals who appreciate Draper’s history of product innovation and culture of partner integrity.”

“We have great expectations for continued growth. These additions dovetail perfectly with our strategic plans to support dramatic market share expansion,” said Jentry Wittkamper, Draper director of sales. “We began partnering with Richard Dean Associates and Mizzen Marketing earlier this year. Their teams have been energizing and both helped make the decision to move in this direction an easy one. All these companies have been engaged with our regional sales managers already. Their reputations and relationships will enable tremendous opportunity for us. We couldn’t be more pleased.”

The Draper Pro AV portfolio of products and solutions includes a wide range of projection screens and fabrics, including TecVision surfaces, as well as projector lifts, fly cage stacking frames, and AV mounts and structures to support the latest video wall technologies. In addition, these reps will handle Draper commercial window shade products through Pro AV channel of authorized dealers.