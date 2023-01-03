Draper Adds 21:9 Screen Sizes

With the introduction of the Front Row layout for Microsoft Teams Rooms (MTR), the 21:9 display format is becoming a popular request. The Front Row layout features the video gallery displayed horizontally below the main content, allowing for a more natural eye-level experience for attendees.

To meet the growing demand for the 21:9 format, Draper (opens in new tab) has announced several new standard screen sizes with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The new format is available on Acumen V, Acumen V XL, Access V, Access XL V, Ultimate Access V, Ultimate Access XL V, Premier, and Premier XL electric screens. The 21:9 aspect ratio has also been added to the Profile Plus framed screen.

“21:9 has exciting potential beyond a desktop setup, allowing more immersive experiences in much larger sizes,” said Steve Cook, consultant relations manager for Draper. “Projection is an affordable way to make a larger image in Microsoft Teams Rooms and other applications. 4K-UHD projectors provide the best viewing experience with 21:9 screens. The vertical resolution of 2160 is higher than high definition 1080p, or WUXGA projectors.”

Draper makes every electric and fixed frame screen to order, and also has popular standard sizes available.