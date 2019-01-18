Does your online program hit the right notes? (eCampus News)

"Career aspirations continue to drive students’ decisions to enroll in online education programs, according to a report from BestColleges.com, which surveyed nearly 300 online program administrators and 1,500 students, to gauge their experiences in online education programs."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution wants its online offerings to appeal to prospective students, it is important to stay connected with the factors that drive a learner's decision making process. Learn what they are looking for and make sure your program delivers.