Does Gen Z value a degree over a digital connection? (eCampus News)

"Internet, or education? If you ask Gen Z, the internet wins: an astonishing 64 percent of Gen Z would rather have unlimited internet access and no college degree than a college degree and no internet access, according to a new study."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Let's get real — this is a very odd question to pose to anyone, and the outcome is by no means surprising. But the importance of digital connectedness for Gen Z might give us a clue as to why online degree programs have been gaining steam.