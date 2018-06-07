Diving Into InfoComm’s Audio Demo Rooms, Part One

The InfoComm show floor is packed with all the pro-AV products you could possibly want to see, but when it comes to audio equipment—particularly loudspeakers—you’re better off getting to hear them. That’s not always possible without driving the booth next door crazy, so in recent years, InfoComm has instituted the Audio Demo Rooms found among the first and second floor meeting rooms. Wander down those hallowed halls and you’ll find rooms packed with exciting demos, groundbreaking products and the opportunity to get up-close and personal with working systems.

Kicking it off at N101 is Renkus-Heinz (pictured), which is showing numerous products, including its new IC-Live X and ICL-XL compact, high-output steerable array modules, based around eight-inch woofers and 19mm extended-range mylar HF drivers. Coda Audio in N102 has plenty of gear on hand, including the U12 and U12i multipurpose subwoofer and the U15 universal subwoofer. Inside N103, AtlasIED is presenting its next-generation IP Endpoint Solutions, and, at N104, k-array pros are discussing the skinny loudspeakers’ Slim Array Technology, digital steering and more.

[Three Hot Tips from Emerging Trends Day 2018]

Alcons Audio and Astro Spatial Audio can be found collaborating inside N105 and N106—the first room hosts Alcons Audio Pro-Ribbon Sound Systems demonstrations, while N106 is home to the Astro Spatial Audio: Alcons Pro-Ribbon Immersive Experience, presenting object-based immersive audio for 3D live sound.

Next door in N107, L-Acoustics is presenting its various systems and software optimization tools and discussing the increasing number of L-ISA third-party manufacturers. Over in N108, Danley Sound Labs is showing everything from its Nano and Pico outdoor series speakers to its Studio One and Sub studio monitors, but you have to take a gander at the Sharc Fin, an intriguing new entry to its product lineup that’s less than three weeks old.

Electro-Voice and Dynacord can be found inside N109 with their Loud & Clear campaign, presenting new amplifiers from the latter brand and multiple new speaker models from the former, as they walk through five typical scenarios that integrators come across on a daily basis. Once you’ve made it through the first nine demo rooms, it’s time for a break, so make sure to visit N110, where Meyer Sound is hosting The Sonic Lounge, which invites audio pros to meet in a relaxing atmosphere, with low-level music playing from overhead Ashby ceiling loudspeakers.

Rest up and make sure to read the Show Daily tomorrow when we peek in on the 10 other demo rooms here at the show!