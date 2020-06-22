Diversified Partners with PointGrab to Provide Smart Sensing Solutions for Workplace Optimization

Diversified has agreed to a strategic partnership with PointGrab, a machine learning and computer vision PropTech company that provides smart sensing solutions to the building automation industry. The partnership further enables Diversified to provide its clients a comprehensive set of technology solutions that allows them to return to the workplace safely and confidently.

PointGrab's flagship product, CogniPoint, is a facility management sensing solution offering rich and informative insights into occupants’ behavior and space utilization without compromising individual privacy, according to the company.

“With governments relaxing stay-at-home orders and many businesses reopening their doors, it’s now more critical than ever before that we are there for our clients as a trusted technology partner to help navigate these unchartered waters,” said Fred D’Alessandro, Diversified founder and CEO. “The number one goal for all organizations is keeping everyone safe and healthy. We are confident that the addition of PointGrab’s CogniPoint product to our growing portfolio of return to work solutions will be a critical component in helping them achieve that goal.”

PointGrab and Diversified’s integrated solution will combine the data delivered by PointGrab’s precise, AI-based technology with Diversified’s range of technology solutions, implementing them as additional pieces to an existing ecosystem, in part or full, and providing predictable outcomes through interoperability, data migration, and system automation.

“Our joint efforts with Diversified not only address today’s immediate need for social distancing and a safe return to the workplace but also, the commercial real estate market revolution,” added Doron Shachar, PointGrab CEO. “By providing integrated advanced technologies to the building automation ecosystem, where data is abundant, our clients will benefit from efficient, rich, informative, real-time analytics that have been lacking in this industry to date.”