"UMass launched a new systemwide course exchange Tuesday as the latest in a wave of higher ed innovations inspired by the shift to distance learning during the COVID pandemic."—Source: University Business

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Stellar example from UMass. The statewide system is a robust exchange among University of Massachusetts schools. The leadership hopes the Inter-campus Course Exchange (ICX) will maximize efficiency and increase innovation, now and long into the future.