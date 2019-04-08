Digital Distraction Is a Problem Far Beyond the Classroom. But Professors Can Still Help. (The Chronicle of Higher Education)

"Digital distraction is a major source of frustration for professors. They're split, however, on whether to do anything about it. Some believe the onus is on students to change their habits, while others see an overreliance on lecturing as at least part of the problem."—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Digital distraction in the classroom doesn't necessarily mean students are bored. It can stem from habitual technology use and the addictive nature of digital devices. Rather than banning technology from courses, instructors who make their learning environments more active rather than lecturing can help keep students focused on the subject at hand.