Did Students Learn As Much During Remote Online Instruction? (EdSurge)

"As this COVID-disrupted semester comes to a close, we wanted to know how well the emergency online teaching experiment went at colleges, and what it felt like from instructors’ point of view. Was it as good? Did the students seem to learn as much?"—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The question in this headline feels a bit unfair, as it leaves out a big part of the equation. Students weren't just experiencing remote online instruction. They were also learning during a global pandemic. That context is important when measuring outcomes.