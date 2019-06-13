Developing Better Interventions for At-Risk Students (Campus Technology)

"In 2015, the federal government awarded $60 million to 18 colleges and universities, chosen from a pool of hundreds, to develop innovative approaches for supporting at-risk students. John Carroll University, a four-year liberal arts institution in Ohio with around 3,000 students, was among those chosen, receiving a $1.3 million 'First in the World' grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The question at the heart of our project was simple: What processes and procedures could we put in place to improve the first-year experience at John Carroll — an experience inherently linked to broader goals like student learning and retention?"—Source: Campus Technology

Thanks to a four-year grant, John Carroll University is boosting student retention by targeting at-risk students through an early alert system. Harnessing the power of predictive analyitcs, the school canoffer support to students who might need more support to stay on the path to success.