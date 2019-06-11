Despite fragmented market, colleges continue to experiment with blockchain (Education Dive)

"Colleges using blockchain to share and verify students' academic credentials may be given pause by a new Gartner report indicating that 90% of blockchain implementations will need to be replaced within 18 months to remain viable."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As questions swirl around blockchain in the wake of Gartner's new report, many colleges have an optimistic outlook and are pushing forward with their own blockchain-based pursuits, especially when it comes to digital credentials.