Delivering on Student Expectations: What Will Become of the New Normal? (The EvoLLLution)

"Not only has the pandemic caused a shift to the remote environment but an internal shift in institutional structure. The stakes are higher when it comes to student expectations and learning models have changed. What faculty need to figure out is what will stay and what will go."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

During the age of COVID-19, student needs and expectations have shifted with the realities of our current moment. Moving forward, flexibility will be key for delivering the right kinds of experiences.