Datapath Launches New Channel Partner Program

Datapath has launched a new Channel Partner Program designed to strengthen customer and partner relationships by providing comprehensive solutions, services, and support offering as the world adapts to a new workplace dynamic.

Operating as a tier-based initiative, Datapath says its partners will see exclusive benefits on pricing, technical support, and training.

“We are excited to be bringing this program to the channel, where the advantages are plentiful," said David Griffiths, VP Global sales, Datapath. "Discounted and strategized pricing is, clearly, a primary benefit for our partners but, as a member of our program, partners can have Datapath specialists for event support, system design, and much, much more. Our partners also get even closer to Datapath’s development teams, helping them plan effectively for changes in video processing and technology.”

When becoming a Channel Partner, Datapath will provide guidance detailing all the standards and expectations to which partners are entitled. Full details on the new program can be found at datapath.co.uk/services/channel-partners.