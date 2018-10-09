Datapath Strengthens Senior Management Team

Datapath has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of Dave Leat as project director.

Dave Leat

With a long track record in technical project management, Leat joins Datapath from GE Power, and has previously held positions with the Brush Group, GKN Aerospace, and Rolls-Royce.

His past roles have included operations director, head of program management, and program manager, with extensive experience of both hardware and software development and transformational change. The next generation of Datapath products are expected to take Datapath’s software and hardware development to new levels—particularly with a wide range of new IP solutions expected in the near to mid term—and Leat will be instrumental in driving these projects in conjunction with initiatives from Datapath’s well-established technical teams, according to the company.

“The future is looking very exciting and I’m very much looking forward to the challenges that lay ahead. Datapath is known for being innovators in pro AV visual solutions and I am fortunate to have seen a glimpse of what the future holds," Leat said. "By ensuring our software and hardware developments are aligned as we move forward, we will continue to lead the way in visual solutions.”

“We are really pleased to bring Dave’s experience and knowledge to the team. Datapath’s continued growth requires continued strengthening of the R&D management to allow us to improve our project delivery," added Datapath managing director Bjorn Krylander. "At a time when we see a growing R&D team, with more projects being run in parallel, it is important we strengthen the organization and process by which we deliver projects and new product developments.”