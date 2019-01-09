Datapath Adds Greg Dieckhaus as Sales Manager for Southeast U.S.

Datapath has named industry veteran Greg Dieckhaus as sales manager for Southeast U.S.

With an AV career spanning over 30 years, Dieckhaus brings extensive experience to the Datapath team, with successful roles at some of the biggest names in the U.S. AV industry, including AVI-SPL, Starin, and Whitlock. His new role will see him managing Datapath customers throughout Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

Effective immediately, the new appointment has Dieckhaus excited about the future. “In various guises, Datapath technology has been the bedrock of control room technology and quality AV systems here in the U.S. for years and I’m delighted to bring my experience to the team," he said. "Datapath has a hugely impressive product portfolio, and after seeing a glimpse of what technology they have planned for 2019, it promises to be an exciting time. I’m relishing the opportunity to service Datapath’s established Southeast U.S. customer base, along with delivering new projects with new customers.”

Dieckhaus is the latest addition to Datapath’s regional sales team covering the U.S., Canada, and beyond. Managed by director of sales (Americas) Mark Bohs, Datapath has specialist teams for the Eastern seaboard, Central U.S., North U.S., and West Coast, as well as a dedicated team for Latin America.

"Here at Datapath, we aim to provide the highest levels of sales support in the industry," said Darin Crosby, VP global sales. "To do that, we require the highest caliber of personnel, and Greg is the perfect addition to our established regional U.S. teams. With his robust AV industry history, Greg brings experience from all sides - including integration, distribution, and sales. He is a strong asset to our U.S. operations, and, with key product developments planned for this year, we look forward to achieving great things together."

The appointment coincides with Greg Babbs returning to Europe after two years in the U.S. Babbs will continue to manage Datapath customers in Latin America as he moves to a sales management role for Spain and the Iberia region.