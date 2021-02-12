Data Privacy in Higher Education: Yes, Students Care (EDUCAUSE Review)

"A popularly held belief is that people who have grown up using digital technologies ("digital natives," born in 1983 and later) have little concern for the privacy of their data. This is particularly concerning because many in this age group live much of their academic and personal lives online. A 2018 Pew Research Center survey found that almost all Americans 18 to 24 years old use social media platforms: YouTube (94%), Facebook (80%), Snapchat (78%), Instagram (71%), and Twitter (45%)."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Don't assume that students don't care about data privacy just because they are accustomed to using technology. Research has shown that digitally savvy students have growing concerns and clear expectations about how their information is used.