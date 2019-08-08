Data Analytics Helps College Coaches and Athletes Optimize Training and Performance (EdTech Magazine)

"Like most coaches in Division I collegiate baseball, those at Oregon State University are keenly interested in game-related data. Statistics have long been essential to the sport, key to understanding each player’s potential impact on any given day."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sure, when we bring up data in higher ed, we're usually talking about learning analytics or campus facilities, but the importance should not be overlooked these metrics should not be overlooked in the realm of collegiate athletics. EdTech Magazine digs into some specific use cases that make data a driving force in the playbook.