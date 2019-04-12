Dartmouth addresses email security concerns with two-factor authentication rollout (EdScoop)

"Dartmouth College has announced that beginning May 13 all campus email systems will be secured using two-factor authentication, requiring users to prove their identities through an additional source such as a smartphone app."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Two-factor authentication is an essential ingredient for a more secure campus. That's not the news here. What we found fun and inspiring was the incentive program. To encourage students to enroll in 2FA, Dartmouth said it will hold a regular raffles with prizes students would definitely use and appreciate. Nothing like a reward system.