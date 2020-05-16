d&b audiotechnik Extends Product Warranty Program to Support Customers

d&b audiotechnik has created a Product Warranty Extension Program to support customers into the future. The Product Warranty Extension Program is only one part of d&b’s overall COVID-19 response to alleviate customer anxieties and reemphasis d&b’s long-term commitment to the market.

“While the entire live entertainment market is dealing with the effects of lockdowns and is facing uncertainty, our aim is to alleviate one of the concerns of our partners and customers who are suffering the effects of the pandemic,” said Amnon Harman, CEO, d&b audiotechnik. “This is one example of the measures d&b has introduced to support customers during this time including hosting an extensive program of daily educational webinars. d&b customers and users can be assured that our products are of the greatest possible quality, and we stand behind that promise.”

The six month warranty extension applies to all d&b products in the mobile and installation product portfolio currently covered by the standard d&b Product Warranty . The warranty covers failure at the component level—meaning any component or manufacturing issue will be covered. This extension applies worldwide and covers systems overall extended life span.

“We felt that extending the warranties for only those customers whose expire during COVID-19 was not enough,” added Harman. “We are striving to help our customers maintain their d&b systems in the best possible condition and we look forward to the day when they can all enjoy delivering beautiful sounding concerts and events again.”

