Daktronics Adds Focused Sales Positions in New York, Las Vegas

To build upon business, relationships, and expanding LED solutions in New York and Las Vegas regions, Daktronics (opens in new tab) welcomed Jeff Everson and Savannah Stallworth as directors of special projects in each region, respectively. Everson will focus on business and relationship development in New York City and cities throughout the Northeast corridor while Stallworth will serve in the same capacity on the Las Vegas strip and the greater Las Vegas and western region.

“New York and Las Vegas are two powerhouse markets when it comes to digital signage and places that are known for their city glowing with bright light, and we’re excited to ensure Daktronics is able to bring the latest LED solutions to those cities and support our extensive customer base in those regions,” said Daktronics managing director of spectaculars division Josh Francois. “These two individuals are well versed in Daktronics products and services as well as the trends we’re seeing in each city. They will bring a wealth of knowledge to existing and potential customers looking to stand out and make an impact in those locations.”

Everson brings extensive thought leadership and knowledge of LED technology to digital media projects and what it takes to engineer and deliver integrated digital experiences into high-profile commercial developments, world-class transit centers, hospitality spaces and entertainment venues around the world.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to immerse myself into one of the greatest hubs of experiential digital media—Times Square,” said Everson. “New York is an incredible center of influence for projects around the world because it draws some of the brightest minds in design, architecture, technology and investment together in one unique space. I look forward to continuing to build on the relationships I’ve developed over the last 17 years in this industry and grow Daktronics leadership position we’ve held in this market for decades.”

Daktronics has been a staple LED display provider in Times Square dating back to the installation of the Morgan Stanley LED ticker in 1995. The company has more than 80 customers in the area and nearly 40 projects in Times Square.

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Stallworth has worked in the sports and entertainment industry for more than seven years in the Las Vegas Valley. Most recently, she was the business development manager for UNLV Sports Properties with Learfield. Her knack for creating and fostering positive relationships has shown through in her previous roles with, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Beasley Broadcasting, and the Vegas Golden Knights.

“As a lifetime Las Vegan, I am so proud to be part of the Daktronics team,” said Stallworth. “I am a firm believer that anything in life worth doing is worth overdoing, and this company has embodied that since day one.”

Daktronics has been a staple LED display provider in Las Vegas dating back to the installation of the Caesars Palace first large matrix color marquee in 1984. The company’s LED displays can be found on the freeways, within landmark marquees along the famous strip, and entertaining audiences at a Las Vegas show, sportsbook or sporting event. This includes the world’s largest sportsbooks at Circa Las Vegas and Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.