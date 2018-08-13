Da-Lite Adds Parallax 2.3 to Ambient Light Rejection Portfolio

The What: Da-Lite has launched Parallax 2.3 which features a high gain surface with a gradual brightness drop-of so image quality is maintained even when viewed from the side. These combined features make Parallax 2.3 suitable for low output or “legacy” projectors as well as laser projection.

Da-Lite Parallax 2.3

The What Else: Designed for applications in both AV and home theaters, Parallax 2.3 is made up of multiple micro-layers to achieve 96-percent ambient light blocking properties and a viewing cone of 46 degrees. The result is a bright, colorful image without glare—regardless of how much light is in the room.

“We’ve worked hard to develop an ambient light rejecting surface that gives customers projector pairing flexibility. When budget is an issue, end users can now enjoy the benefits of an ALR screen without immediately upgrading the projector,” said Da-Lite product manager Rhen Taylor. “Parallax 2.3 can pair with projectors that output between 1500 and 2500 lumens in screen sizes up to 94-inch diagonal, and between 2500 and 5000 lumens in sizes between 100-inch and 120-inch diagonal.”

The Bottom Line: The surface is available in fixed frame options that accommodate large-scale installations.

All Da-Lite surfaces are GREENGUARD and GREENGUARD Gold certified and are eligible for the Screen Green program that allows customers to send in old surfaces to be recycled keeping them out of landfills, contributing to a healthier planet. The Da-Lite facility is 100% landfill-free.