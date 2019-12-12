D-Tools Enables AVaaS Through Integration with GreatAmerica

D-Tools and GreatAmerica Financial Services are working together to provide integrators using D-Tools System Integrator (SI) the ability to offer their clients flexible payment options for projects and services, and to present those options as part of the proposal process.

“Clients expect everything to be offered on a subscription, and monthly payments are critical for system integrators to sell more projects,” said Lee Rozeboom, managing director of sales for the technology financing division at GreatAmerica Financial Services. “We are thrilled to offer D-Tools System Integrator users the ability to quickly quote monthly payments and add them to their proposals, along with monthly recurring charges.”

The new GreatAmerica integration is available now for all U.S.-based firms utilizing the D-Tools SI software solution.