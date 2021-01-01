D-Tools Adds Blackwire as New Partner

D-Tools has partnered with Blackwire Designs to offer the company's entire product catalog and pricing in D-Tools software.

“Maintaining a current product database with correct, up-to-date pricing is a full-time job on top of all the other responsibilities dealers juggle daily, “ said Kevin Luther, owner of Blackwire Designs. “By partnering with D-Tools, Blackwire is able to make the process automatic and invisible, enabling dealers to create estimates for their clients quickly and easily.”

"We are constantly looking for ways to help our customers be more efficient during their workflow," added Barrie McCorkle, director of supplier programs at D-Tools. “Being able to not only find the products that they need for a job, but also driver and software solutions like what Blackwire offers is a massive benefit for all."

Dealers can use Blackwire as a supplier to automatically estimate jobs, as well as generate purchase orders and quotes easier and faster, according to the company. Blackwire has also uploaded all its dealers for preapproval in the D-Tools software. Dealers simply need to type in their Blackwire dealer ID to be instantly approved.