CYOD Programs Balance Mobility and Security in Higher Education (EdTech Magazine)

"Colleges have saturated their campuses with Wi-Fi, and students, instructors and staff members have embraced mobility, using personal smartphones and tablets as part of their day-to-day routines. "—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, BYOD programs are convenient. But harnessing the power of everyone's personal devices comes in tandem with some epic security concerns. That's why some IT teams see CYOD programs as a better solution, letting users choose from preconfigured devices that are managed by campus IT.