Cybersecurity burnout in higher ed? There are answers, says REN-ISAC director (EdScoop)

"One of the rising cybersecurity threats higher education business leaders face is preventing talent from burning out or leaving for the private sector, said Kim Milford, executive director of the Research and Education Networks Information Sharing and Analysis Center. "—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Cybersecurity can be a stressful job, which can make retaining campus staff difficult, but working to mitigate burnout can help. "Looking at new ways to focus on well-being, focus on community in a new world has been a bit of a challenge but I do feel we’ve been making great progress there," notes Kim Milford of the Research and Education Networks Information Sharing and Analysis Center.