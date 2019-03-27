CyberPosse: A SOC-as-a-Service for Higher Education (EDUCAUSE Review)

"The complexities and demands of an institution's cybersecurity program are growing at an accelerating pace, while the resources and sustained talent pools have become scarcer and more constrained. Fortunately, a number of security operations center (SOC)-as-a-service offerings are available to provide colleges and universities with some relief and extended support capabilities."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Security is an ever-growing concern in higher ed, and to manage evolving threats, the SOC-as-a-Service model is proving valuable. Read about the pertinent applications of managed detection and response services such as CyberPosse at the University of Texas at Austin.