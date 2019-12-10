Culture, Care, and Predictive Analytics at the University of South Florida (EDUCAUSE Review)

"From 2008 to 2018, the six-year graduation rate of students at the main campus of the University of South Florida (USF) increased from 48% to 73%. This 25-point gain is the largest improvement in this metric among all public doctoral-granting institutions during this ten-year period. However, in the middle of that ten-year span, retention and graduation rates plateaued, compelling university leaders to find new ways to boost persistence and completion rates."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read this remarkable case study from USF to see robust analytical tools in action. This institution dismantled silos between typically disparate departments like academic affairs, student affairs, IT, and institutional research.