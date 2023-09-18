Crystal-Clear Sound with Crystal-Clear Views—1 SOUND Delivers at Waterfront Property

Regatta Grove, in Coconut Grove’s Regatta Harbour in Florida, is a multi-deck gathering spot situated on an approximately 1-acre waterfront property. To bring the aural experience to life, DRVCS Productions specified 1 SOUND’s premium IP55-rated loudspeakers for the Miami-based Breakwater Hospitality Group's outdoor venue on the water.

Regatta Grove offers four culinary outposts by Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-nominated chefs, live entertainment, and beautiful waterfront views. Uniquely situated, the venue features multiple decks, a walkway to the waterfront, direct access to the marina, and even dockage for guests who would like to arrive by boat. Green lawn areas for entertainment and wellness programming surround the space.

“What sets Regatta Grove apart from any other venue in Miami is the uniqueness of its location,” said Alex Mantecon, co-founder of Breakwater Hospitality Group. “The venue is inspired by the essence of the sailing and boating community we all grew up enjoying in the neighborhood. As Miami locals, we have an immense appreciation for this community and wanted to create a one-of-a-kind experience that will resonate with the people of Coconut Grove.”

DRVCS Productions came to 1 SOUND after experiencing an outdoor 1 SOUND demonstration in Miami. The venue boasts three large outdoor bars, and a capacity of nearly 1,000 people. The large main bar sits under an open structure made from a repurposed 20,000-square-foot airplane hangar, designed by architect firm, CUBE 3. Here DRVCS installed Tower LCC44s in white on the column posts utilizing the Wall Bracket accessory. The Tower columns provided even coverage with their wide 120-degree dispersion pattern and hit support the target SPL levels for the energetic atmosphere. For the bass, six CSUB610s were placed in this space, making it an ideal audio design for resident DJs as well.

For music playback in the rest of the entertaining spaces and seating areas Cannon C5s were utilized. Some were placed in garden beds and aimed toward the seats using their dedicated C-Clamp accessories. The food stations Cannon C5s were mounted on the face of the built structure with a C-Clamp. For one of the bars two Cannon C6s were utilized to provide a little more impact. The Cannons extended low end, small form factor, amount of SPL, and their high-fidelity sound quality make them a great and versatile loudspeaker that can stand alone for music playback. Like the loudspeakers used in this installation, all 1 SOUND loudspeakers are IP55 rated and have stainless steel accessories available.