"Some observers are raising red flags after the unexpected departure of the president and CEO of California’s new online-only community college. But others chalk it up to the normal growing pains associated with a start-up and say it’s too soon to judge whether the college will be successful."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Will Calbright live up to its initial promises and potential? Only time will tell for sure, but the recent departure of their CEO has many asking questions.