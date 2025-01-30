Crestron's Progress Toward a Greener Future

Crestron Electronics has released a 2024 Sustainability Report that showcases progress and future commitments from the company to support sustainable initiatives. Crestron remains focused on three key pillars: corporate environmental stewardship, sustainable manufacturing excellence, and partnerships with the channel and customers. Crestron sees sustainability as an integral part of company operations to benefit the planet and support long-term business goals. As the report outlines, these pillars support critical goals for the company’s future vision, which include promoting social responsibility, minimizing environmental impact, and driving technology innovation.

“We are committed to our sustainable business practices, and this report reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainability and our dedication to creating a positive impact on the world around us,” said Dan Feldstein, CEO and resident at Crestron. “This year's report highlights our progress in key areas such as reducing our carbon footprint, promoting responsible sourcing, fostering a healthy workplace, and driving innovation in sustainable technology. We are proud of our achievements, but we also recognize that sustainability is a journey of continuous improvement and look forward to even further progress.”

Crestron has remained committed to social responsibility with longstanding programs and commitments over the years. The Crestron Eagles Program was established to help support veterans of our country and has remained an important initiative in the company since its creation by founder George Feldstein. Efforts with the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital and Girl Scouts of America are other community outreach opportunities that the company supports, in addition to a highly dedicated internship/co-op program that is designed to uplift young talent for career development.

The focus on environmental efforts remains top of mind for the organization, which has implemented programs such as e-waste data collection, recycling practices, and waste training. In manufacturing processes, this includes setting standards for the ethical sourcing of materials as well as conducting supplier assessments to evaluate performance. Crestron’s Supplier Code of Conduct outlines expectations for sustainable practices for Crestron suppliers.

Crestron designs products to help promote energy consumption through automation, meeting energy code standards and other conservation goals organizations might have. Intelligent lighting and environmental systems leverage daylight harvesting and occupancy-based systems to track usage and make real-time adjustments. In addition, Crestron's high-quality product standards result in solutions with longer product life cycles.

Read the report. The 2024 Sustainability Report outlines the current practices and programs put in place by Crestron, in addition to outlining a strong vision for the future. The full report is available here.