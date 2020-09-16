Crestron Expands DM NVX AV-over-IP Platform

The What: Crestron has announced the latest evolution of its flagship DM NVX AV-over-IP signal distribution platform. The new DM-NVX-360 and DM-NVX-363 models are designed to support the latest industry standards and formats, including AES67, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and POE+.

The What Else: The DM NVX platform features advanced encryption and security standards for robust, dependable content distribution. DM NVX’s format-agnostic, multi-layered technology combines high-quality imaging, low latency, and complete management and control.

Related: The Technology Manager's Guide to the State of AV Over IP

The latest evolution of the DM NVX platform employs Crestron’s Pixel Perfect Processing technology and supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for detailed 4K video. From executive keynotes to videoconferences, or live events to virtual learning, audio and video content can be distributed to any location.

“In today’s climate, it is becoming more critical than ever to share content safely and securely in any space,” said Alex Peras, manager, DigitalMedia product management at Crestron. “With our next-generation DM NVX products, it’s easy to architect, deploy, distribute, and control crystal-clear content in a safe and reliable way across hundreds of end-points on any network, anywhere.”

The Bottom Line: As decision makers continue to explore what the future of buildings and AV/IT infrastructure looks like post-COVID, the ability to dynamically shift content throughout any office, meeting room, facility, across a campus, or around the world is critical. DM NVX is designed to be expanded and adapted to new challenges, making it well suited for a range of verticals including corporations, universities, government, healthcare, and entertainment facilities.

The next generation of the DM NVX platform will be available on September 30, 2020. Two new options include the DM-NVX-360 with an MSRP of $1,800, and the DM-NVX-363 including downmix and Dante support with an MSRP of $2,400.