Creating Libraries for Online Students Is Harder Than You Think (EdSurge)

" Students who take online college courses may not realize it, but they are the beneficiaries of a special bill of rights. Its goal? To ensure students can access books and other academic resources even if they’re nowhere near a campus. "—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When students are learning online, they still need to be able to access educational resources online and be able to correspond with campus librarians. Read how schools can expand access to serve all students, whether they are learning on campus or online.