Creating Emotional Engagement in Online Learning (EDUCAUSE Review)

"As educators who deliver online courses in a teacher education program, we wanted to find the most effective ways to facilitate online learning and teaching. We collected survey data and conducted interviews with three hundred university students about how they engaged with their online courses and found that, above all else, teachers help students feel connected and supported in their online studies and are essential to students' emotional engagement."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Student engagement is about so much more than just attention. EDUCAUSE Review looks at how educators can foster deeper connections by building meaningful relationships and a supportive learning environment.